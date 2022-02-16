Cookies

Chorus

Try Fishlabs' spaceship shooter Chorus on PlayStation and Xbox

If you are interested in the dramatic sci-fi adventure, you can download a demo version right now.

HQ

Fans of dogfight shooters might have heard of Chorus, the latest sci-fi action game from Deep Silver and Fishlabs. Two months after the initial release, the developers launched a free demo version of the game on both console systems from Sony and Microsoft, so that players can see for themselves what the game has to offer before they buy it.

If you want to play Chorus on PS4 or PS5 use this link to access the PlayStation store. Xbox owners can use this link to access the Microsoft store directly. Unfortunately, we do not have any information about the demo's contents.

As you can read in our review, we found quite a lot of structural problems in Chorus, but most of them won't matter too much in the early hours. If games like Star Wars: Squadrons or the Ace Combat series are up your alley, it might be worth a try.

HQ
ChorusChorus

Source and thanks: MauroNL

