Try F1 2020 for free on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Players can pick up a free demo that shows off My Team and split-screen modes.

After winning the hearts of all racing games and F1's lovers last summer, starting with us at Gamereactor (you can read our review over here), users who have not yet had the opportunity to play F1 2020 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can download the free demo now. In particular, this free trial allows you to take a look at the My Team and split-screen modes.

In F1 2020 My Team Trial, players can create their own team by choosing a Formula 2 teammate to race with on the first race weekend in Australia. Split-screen competitions are also available in the Austrian Red Bull Ring. When players decide to upgrade from the free trial to the full game, the progress made in the Trial feature will automatically carry over, along with access to basic modes such as Career, Time Trial, weekly events, classic car challenges and online multiplayer.

You can download F1 2020's free trial on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 right now. F1 2020 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Will you take a look at it?

F1 2020

