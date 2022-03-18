Try Chivalry 2 for free this weekend on EGS

HQ

Apparently, Hunt: Showdown and Warhammer: Chaosbane are not the only titles that gamers get to play for free this weekend.

Indie developer Torn Banner Studios has announced that Chivalry 2, their medieval first-person slasher, which was initially released in 2021, will be free to play on Epic Games Store this weekend. This time-limited event is scheduled to run from March 17 at 11:00 AM (EST) all the way to March 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM (EST).

According to the press release, "the free weekend follows the recent launch of the Chivalry 2: House Aberfell update, which introduced The Raid of Aberfell, a new, 64-player Team Objective map, complete with new playable Druids, the Highland Sword weapon, and a variety of new gameplay mechanics, including pig stealing, and even... weaponized BEES!"

As part of the promotion, it's worth noting that Chivalry 2 is 33% off now on EGS and the discount will last until March 23.

