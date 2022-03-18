Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Chivalry 2

Try Chivalry 2 for free this weekend on EGS

And you can purchase the game with 33% off now.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Apparently, Hunt: Showdown and Warhammer: Chaosbane are not the only titles that gamers get to play for free this weekend.

Indie developer Torn Banner Studios has announced that Chivalry 2, their medieval first-person slasher, which was initially released in 2021, will be free to play on Epic Games Store this weekend. This time-limited event is scheduled to run from March 17 at 11:00 AM (EST) all the way to March 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM (EST).

According to the press release, "the free weekend follows the recent launch of the Chivalry 2: House Aberfell update, which introduced The Raid of Aberfell, a new, 64-player Team Objective map, complete with new playable Druids, the Highland Sword weapon, and a variety of new gameplay mechanics, including pig stealing, and even... weaponized BEES!"

As part of the promotion, it's worth noting that Chivalry 2 is 33% off now on EGS and the discount will last until March 23.

If you're looking for more thoughts on this game, our review can be found here.

Chivalry 2

Related texts

0
Chivalry 2Score

Chivalry 2
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Take to the field of battle to fight for the pious Agathian Knights or for the ruthless Mason Order, in Torn Banner Studios' medieval, multiplayer, first-person slasher.



Loading next content