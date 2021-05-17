Try Chivalry 2 for free on PC, PlayStation and Xbox next week

You're watching Advertisements

Chivalry 2's closed beta ended up being quite successful back in March and April, but no beta is perfect. Fortunately, everyone will be able to get their hands on an improved version in ten days.

Because Torn Banner Studios has given us a new video where we, among many other interesting details, learn that Chivalry 2 will get an open cross-play beta on both PC, PlayStation and Xbox at 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST on May 27 and it'll run until 4 PM BST / 5 PM CEST on June 1. We'll be able to download it 24 hours before that if everything goes according to plan.

This is, as I implied earlier, not the same beta as Dóri enjoyed last month. Several mechanical improvements have been made and we're getting new modes and maps to slaughter our way through. These are specifically the things we can look forward to:

The Battle of Darkforest: Is a new Team Objective map where we'll have to destroy a barricade, push a convoy, capture and hold a gatehouse, and kill the Duke of Fogbern Keep.

The Slaughter of Coxwell: Another new Team Objective map. Look forward to burning down a village, breaching a gate and stealing gold while killing the defending soldiers.

The Siege of Rudhelm: A Team Objective map from the closed beta.

The Battle of Wardenglade: The Team Deathmatch map from the closed beta can now also be played in Free-for-All.

Tournament Grounds: Can also be played as Team Deathmatch or Free-for-All.

On top of all this, we'll be able to customise how our characters look, choose between 40 and 64 player servers, form parties with players on the same platform, and PC players can even try out the Duel servers to see who's best 1-on-1.

The only disappointing news is that those of you who want to play the beta on Xbox need an Xbox Live Gold subscription, while PlayStation owners won't need PS Plus.

You can get a taste of what awaits in the open beta and final game in the video below: