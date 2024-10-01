Try before you buy with SmartBuyGlasses' Virtual Try-On tool

HQ

One of the biggest pitfalls with online shopping is that it can be challenging to know how a product will ultimately look and whether it suits you until it arrives. This is a particular challenge for those exploring online clothing and accessory shopping, something the folk over at SmartBuyGlasses are looking to make less of a problem.

This is by offering up a digital tool called Virtual Try-On, a feature that our very own Magnus has put to the test recently as part of a Quick Look episode where he has utilised the tool before designing and ordering a pair of glasses.

Check out the video below to see the tool in action and also to check out the incredibly boujee pair of glasses that Magnus got his hands on.