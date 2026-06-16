Trust in traditional news sources hits an all-time low, according to new research

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Trust in the news has fallen to a new low across the globe, as third-party platforms like social media and video networks are taking over. Traditional news is still used, especially in the UK, but the public trust worldwide in news is at 37%, down three points from last year.

The research comes from the Reuters Institute, which points to a "a mix of anxiety, disengagement and cynicism from audiences" being the key reasoning behind this increasing lack of trust.

The report isn't all doom and gloom for news, as respondents were increasingly open to new sources and formats, showing that there is a public interest in the news, just a distrust in more traditional sources. Only 10% of respondents said their news needs were met by creators and influencers, however others had increasingly turned to AI for their answers. Faith in AI chatbots is sitting at around 20%.

"The popularity of creators and online video is not evidence that people no longer want news, but it suggests they want news to feel more accessible, more understandable, and more relevant to their lives," said the report.

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