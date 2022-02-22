Trust GXT Showcase

Trust has a growing selection of gaming peripherals under the GXT banner and we got to showcase three new products aimed to keep gamers fragging while looking stylish. With a new mouse, keyboard, and headset on offer, we've already got our hands on each device to show you just how they look and work, and you can see all of this in the video below.

As for the finer details of each peripheral, to start with, we have the Trust Gaming GXT 980 Redex rechargeable wireless gaming mouse, which boasts a low latency optical sensor with a DPI range of 200-10,000, as well as six programmable buttons, and a battery that offers up to 50 hours of playtime on one charge.

To follow up to this, we have the Trust Gaming GXT 834 Callaz TKL mechanical keyboard that comes with a compact, smaller-sized body, as well as hardy Outemu linear switches that last for up to 50 million clicks. This device also features backlit, LED lighting that can be customised to your liking.

Last of all is the new Trust Gaming GXT 391 Thian wireless gaming headset for PC and PlayStation consoles. This device comes with a USB dongle so you can play without wires and features a 5.8Ghz connection to ensure a strong and fast connection regardless of where you are sitting.

Here at Gamereactor we occasionally make an agreement with a partner to make one or more informative videos about a given product. This means that the video here, although produced in accordance with the Gamereactor team, is sponsored, which you can read more about by clicking the link above.