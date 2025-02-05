Trump's warning to Iran: Assassination will result in obliteration

HQ

In a new statement on Tuesday, President Donald Trump revealed he has issued orders to his advisers, stating that if Iran were to assassinate him, the country would face "total obliteration."

This comes as part of a broader strategy to intensify pressure on Tehran, with the President calling for stronger action following years of Iranian threats. Trump, who previously authorised the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani, noted that the U.S. government has been closely monitoring potential threats to his life, some of which have involved Iranian-linked groups.

This declaration comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations. The question remains: how will the global community respond if such a scenario were to unfold? Ultimately, Trump's remarks emphasise the gravity of the threat Iran poses, with the President leaving little room for negotiation.