Trump's proposal for Canada as 51st state worries Canadian officials

In a recent interview with CTV News on Sunday, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey raised alarms over the growing seriousness of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal of Canada becoming the 51st state.

Furey expressed concern after hearing from senior White House staff that Trump is not only serious but "definitively" pursuing this idea. The premier made it clear that Canadians need to stay vigilant about their sovereignty.

While Canadian premiers were in Washington, D.C., pushing back against Trump's aggressive tariffs, they were warned that Trump sees Canada's potential annexation as an option for economic relief.

According to Furey, the notion that such a move could actually materialize is deeply troubling. Meanwhile, former U.S. ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, assured that the U.S. president has no real authority to force such a change, dismissing the possibility of Canada's annexation. For now, it remains to be seen whether Trump will back down on his tariffs or double down on his controversial proposals.