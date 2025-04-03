Trump's tariffs might make Switch 2 and peripherals even more expensive

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about President Trump's tariffs that he wants to impose on both allies and other countries. Many economists warn that it will lead to higher prices for Americans, and unfortunately it seems that it may also affect Switch 2-hungry gamers outside the country.

Bloomberg now writes that China will get tariffs of 34%, while Vietnam will be hit with 46% and Cambodia with 49%. Nintendo has factories in all these countries and spread manufacturing during Trump's last term in office to try to avoid the Chinese tariffs he imposed then. The largest share of consoles is made in Vietnam, which as you can see is taking a serious beating.

To sell the consoles in the US, Nintendo will need to raise prices by the same amount to avoid a loss-making deal, and there is a high risk that other markets will also be negatively affected. The prices of the Switch 2 consoles and accessories were announced yesterday and they were quite substantial, so some believe that Nintendo has taken this into account in the pricing, but most analysts seem to agree that the tariffs were higher than expected, so they may need to be increased further.