Trump's tariff threats shake global markets on Monday

HQ

The latest news on the United States . The weekend's developments revealed a stark reality for global investors: Donald Trump's tariff threats, which the president described as "necessary medicine" are no longer a matter of speculation, but a looming concern.

Markets opened Monday with a sharp drop, as analysts noted that the sell-off, unlike previous market panics, was unsettlingly rational. If you are wondering what countries were affected by Trump's tariffs, you can read the full list here.

Investors are now weighing the potential fallout from these tariffs, including the risk of a global recession and deflationary pressure. For now, it remains to be seen whether Trump's stance will lead to further economic disruptions or prompt a swift market correction.