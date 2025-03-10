Trump's renewed interest in Greenland draws criticism from Prime Minister

HQ

Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute B. Egede, has expressed his frustration over U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed interest in acquiring Greenland, calling the approach disrespectful to the island's people (via Reuters).

During a speech to Congress, Trump painted an image of prosperity for Greenland's citizens, promising safety and investment in exchange for closer ties with the United States. However, Egede, ahead of Greenland's general election, criticized Trump for undermining the territory's autonomy and failing to acknowledge its right to self-determination.

He emphasized that Greenlanders deserve respect and that any future relations should prioritize nations that honor their sovereignty. Meanwhile, recent polling has shown that the majority of Greenland's population opposes integration with the United States, with many viewing Trump's proposals as a threat to their independence.