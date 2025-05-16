English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump's Qatari 747 may require fighter escorts and upgrades to serve as Air Force One

Security experts warn the gifted Boeing 747 could be limited to domestic flights without costly enhancements.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. We now know that the Boeing 747 offered to President Trump by Qatar could need fighter jet escorts and be confined to domestic flights unless extensive and expensive security enhancements are implemented.

Aviation specialists highlight that even with improvements, the plane may lack the defensive systems of a traditional Air Force One. Trump could waive some safety protocols, but concerns remain about the aircraft's ability to protect the president in high-risk scenarios.

Trump's Qatari 747 may require fighter escorts and upgrades to serve as Air Force One
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16, 2025: Boeing 747 formerly owned by Qatar's royal family on tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport. US President Donald Trump toured plane on February 15th // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content