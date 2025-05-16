Trump's Qatari 747 may require fighter escorts and upgrades to serve as Air Force One

HQ

The latest news on the United States . We now know that the Boeing 747 offered to President Trump by Qatar could need fighter jet escorts and be confined to domestic flights unless extensive and expensive security enhancements are implemented.



Aviation specialists highlight that even with improvements, the plane may lack the defensive systems of a traditional Air Force One. Trump could waive some safety protocols, but concerns remain about the aircraft's ability to protect the president in high-risk scenarios.