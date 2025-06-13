Trump's peace agenda faces major blow after Israeli strike on Iran

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. "We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue!" Trump said days ago. Now, Trump's pledge to end global conflicts is under fire as Israel launches an offensive against Iran, undermining months of diplomacy.
The attack, of course, signals a major rupture between allies and throws ongoing nuclear negotiations into deeper uncertainty. With tensions already high in Gaza and Ukraine, the latest escalation further weakens the image of Trump as an international peacemaker.