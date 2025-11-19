Trump's outburst at female journalist goes viral: "Quiet, piggy"

HQ

Donald Trump once again under scrutiny after telling Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey "Quiet, piggy" aboard Air Force One. The remark, made during questions about newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails, circulated slowly at first but gained massive traction online in the days that followed, becoming a trending topic today.

The incident escalated as critics accused the president of using demeaning language to silence female journalists, pointing to a long pattern of similar behaviour dating back to his first presidential campaign, from past comments toward Rosie O'Donnell and Alicia Machado to confrontations with reporters such as Megyn Kelly and Yamiche Alcindor.

The White House defended Trump's reaction, alleging without evidence that the reporter had behaved unprofessionally. Bloomberg responded by reaffirming support for its reporting team and stressing the importance of journalists being able to ask questions without fear or favour.

The controversy follows another tense exchange just a day earlier, when Trump accused ABC reporter Mary Bruce of being a terrible journalist during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Together, the two incidents have intensified scrutiny of the president's confrontations with the media.