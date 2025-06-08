English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump's new travel ban on 12 countries takes effect on Monday

Entry to the United States blocked for citizens of over a dozen nations as White House cites national security concerns.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. The latest travel ban signed by United States President Donald Trump takes effect early Monday, blocking entry into the United States for citizens of several nations across Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

You might be interested:

The countries affected are Afghanistan, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela will be partially restricted.

The administration argues the measure targets countries with poor identity verification systems and alleged links to terrorism. Reactions abroad have ranged from diplomatic pushback to fear among United States allies now excluded from the country.

Trump's new travel ban on 12 countries takes effect on Monday
WASHINGTON - Feb 28 2025: President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before boarding Marine One // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content