Trump's new tariffs have already led to the first tough decision for companies: Acer is raising its prices by 10%

HQ

Donald Trump's second term as President of the United States is causing a political, social and economic earthquake around the world. From his expansionist intentions with territories such as Greenland or Canada to his rapprochement with Russia over Ukraine, his conditions for Europe and the future of NATO, or his new tariffs on imports from Mexico or China. And these are just a few examples of his first weeks in the White House.

In the case of this 10% price hike on Chinese imports, many companies were already reviewing their current models to re-evaluate them, and now the first big company has had to make the move that no one wanted: to raise the final price of its products.

Acer CEO Jason Chen has announced via an interview in The Telegraph that "we will have to adjust the end-user price to reflect the tariff".

"We think 10 percent will probably be the default price increase because of the import tax. It's very straightforward."

However, this price increase will not apply immediately, as products shipped from China before the tariffs came into effect earlier this month are not subject to the import tax increase, but we can expect them to appear on price tags in the coming weeks. Depending on which brand of product you choose, this increase could mean a variation in the final price from around $10 to $380.

The impact of this price increase is likely to be better felt in Acer's upcoming financial reports, but it will likely not be the last company to announce price increases.

What do you think of the price hike and the new US economic policy?