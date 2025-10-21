Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary has been canceled No plans to meet "in the immediate future" following a phone call between the foreign ministers.

HQ We just got the news that Trump has scrapped his planned meeting with Putin in Hungary after a tense exchange between senior diplomats derailed preparations for peace negotiations. The White House said there are no plans for the two leaders to meet "in the immediate future" following a phone call between United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that reportedly ended in disagreement, after Russia rejected proposals to freeze the front line in Ukraine, maintaining its hardline stance. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Trump and Putin // Shutterstock