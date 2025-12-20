Trump's latest executive order looks beyond Earth: Moon landing by 2028 and lunar outpost by 2030

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order setting a goal for American astronauts to return to the moon by 2028, making space a central pillar of his second-term agenda and reigniting competition with China.

The order, titled "Ensuring American Space Superiority," was issued shortly after private astronaut and billionaire Jared Isaacman was sworn in as NASA's new administrator.

It directs the Pentagon and United States intelligence agencies to develop a comprehensive space security strategy, promotes efficiency among private contractors, and backs new missile-defense demonstrations under Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" program.

Moon landing by 2028 and lunar outpost by 2030

Beyond a crewed moon landing by 2028, the order calls for the establishment of the first elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, reinforcing NASA's Artemis program and its long-term vision of sustained human presence on the moon, potentially powered by nuclear energy.

The move echoes Trump's first-term push for a rapid lunar return, though earlier targets slipped due to delays with NASA's Space Launch System and SpaceX's Starship lander, which remains critical to the new timeline. The renewed focus also reflects growing pressure from Congress to prioritize the moon over Mars, even as Elon Musk continues to champion missions to the Red Planet.

The policy shift comes amid deep budget and staffing cuts at NASA, raising questions about whether the ambitious 2028 deadline is achievable as the United States seeks to beat China, which is targeting its first crewed moon landing by 2030.