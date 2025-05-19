English
Trump's Gulf visit redraws Middle East power lines

With Netanyahu sidelined, Trump backs a new Sunni-led axis anchored by Saudi Arabia.

The latest news on the United States. It might come as a surprise, but Donald Trump's tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE has signaled a sharp pivot in United States diplomacy, marginalizing Israel while cementing alliances with wealthy Gulf monarchies.

His meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mark a realignment centered on arms deals, AI tech, and energy investment. Netanyahu's stance on Gaza and Iran appears increasingly out of sync with Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - February 4, 2025: President Donald J. Trump holds a joint news conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu // Shutterstock

