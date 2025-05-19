Trump's Gulf visit redraws Middle East power lines

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. It might come as a surprise, but Donald Trump's tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE has signaled a sharp pivot in United States diplomacy, marginalizing Israel while cementing alliances with wealthy Gulf monarchies.
His meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mark a realignment centered on arms deals, AI tech, and energy investment. Netanyahu's stance on Gaza and Iran appears increasingly out of sync with Washington.