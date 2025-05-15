Trump's Gulf tour nears end as UAE pushes for AI powerhouse status

Dansk
The latest news on the United States. We now know that President Donald Trump is concluding his Gulf tour with a stop in the United Arab Emirates, where leaders hope to accelerate AI development through a major deal for advanced United States chips.
A preliminary agreement could see the UAE import up to 500,000 Nvidia units annually, helping position the country as a key AI hub. Despite growing business ties, the deal has sparked concerns in Washington over national security implications.