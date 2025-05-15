English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump's Gulf tour nears end as UAE pushes for AI powerhouse status

Trump travels to Abu Dhabi as the UAE eyes a strategic role in global AI, backed by major US tech agreements.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. We now know that President Donald Trump is concluding his Gulf tour with a stop in the United Arab Emirates, where leaders hope to accelerate AI development through a major deal for advanced United States chips.

A preliminary agreement could see the UAE import up to 500,000 Nvidia units annually, helping position the country as a key AI hub. Despite growing business ties, the deal has sparked concerns in Washington over national security implications.

Trump's Gulf tour nears end as UAE pushes for AI powerhouse status
Washington,DC, United States, May 8 2025, President Donald Trump speaks at an event in the East room at the White House for military mothers // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content