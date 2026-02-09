Trump's Greenland gambit puts another Danish territory in the spotlight: The Faroe Islands

HQ

Tucked into the stormy waters of the North Atlantic, the Faroe Islands rarely make global headlines. But rising tensions over Greenland, sparked by renewed rhetoric from Donald Trump, have drawn (as stated by The New York Times) fresh attention to Denmark's other far-flung territory, one that sits at a strategic crossroads and has long harbored ambitions of independence. So here's everything you need to know about the Faroe Islands.

Where they are, and why they matter

The Faroe Islands are an archipelago of 18 rugged islands located between Iceland and Scotland, home to roughly 55,000 people. Though small in population, they occupy a critical position inside the so-called GIUK Gap, a narrow maritime corridor between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom that plays a central role in NATO defence planning and Russian naval movements. This stretch of water is one of the main routes Russian submarines use to move between the Arctic and the Atlantic. As Arctic ice retreats and military competition intensifies, the Faroes have become disproportionately important in global security calculations.

A self-governing territory, not a state

The Faroes are part of the Kingdom of Denmark but govern most of their own affairs. They control domestic policy, fisheries, taxation, and much of their economy. Denmark remains responsible for defence, foreign policy, and NATO representation. Unlike Greenland, the Faroese economy is largely self-sustaining. Fishing (especially salmon farming) underpins exports worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually. This financial independence has strengthened the case for full sovereignty in recent years.

A long, complicated independence debate

The idea of Faroese independence is not new. In 1946, a narrow majority voted in favor of leaving Denmark, but the result was ultimately blocked by Copenhagen. Later efforts stalled as well, often because economic uncertainty made separation risky. In the past decade, however, the conversation has returned with force. A stronger economy and a renewed sense of national identity have pushed independence higher on the political agenda, with negotiations over expanded autonomy scheduled to resume in early 2026. Then Greenland happened.

How Greenland changed everything

When Trump revived the idea of taking control of Greenland (even briefly) it sent shockwaves through the entire Danish kingdom. Greenland responded by drawing closer to Denmark, while Copenhagen shifted its focus toward preserving unity and security.

In the Faroes, leaders quietly hit pause

Planned talks on greater autonomy were delayed, not abandoned, as politicians weighed the risks of pushing constitutional change during a moment of geopolitical instability. The prevailing view: this was not the time to strain ties within the kingdom while outside powers were watching closely.

Caught between superpowers

The Faroes' location has not gone unnoticed by global players.



Russia maintains a visible presence in surrounding waters, including fishing vessels that continue to dock in Faroese ports even as much of Europe has cut ties.



China previously sought to expand its influence through telecommunications infrastructure, a move that was ultimately blocked under US pressure.



NATO has increased patrols and port visits, underscoring the islands' military relevance.



Some Faroese officials worry that civilian vessels (particularly Russian trawlers) could be used for intelligence gathering or worse. With undersea cables across northern Europe increasingly vulnerable, concerns about sabotage are no longer theoretical. What role will the Faroe Islands play in the future? It's too soon to tell. However, Trump's Greenland gambit has put this Danish territory in the spotlight, and we'll probably read more about them in the coming months...