Trump's Golden Dome: After one year, missile dreams meet grounded reality

One year after launching the $25 billion Golden Dome missile-defence initiative, United States President Donald Trump's program has made minimal visible progress, delayed by technical disputes and concerns over space-based components. The project, announced on January 27, 2025, aims to establish a comprehensive homeland missile-defence system by 2028, but most funds have yet to be spent.

Officials say the program is still finalizing its architecture, particularly its experimental space-based elements, which include advanced satellite networks and potentially on-orbit defensive systems. Debates over classified technology, including communications and anti-satellite capabilities, have slowed procurement. Only a handful of small contracts, each worth around $120,000, have been awarded to companies such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, True Anomaly, and Anduril.

Defence experts note that much of the past year has focused on staffing, security reviews, and planning, with full-scale deployment unlikely by 2028. Questions also remain about Greenland's role, despite Trump repeatedly linking the island to the project. United States officials clarify that Greenland is not formally part of Golden Dome's architecture, though current agreements already allow expanded US military operations there...

