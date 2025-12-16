Trump's controversial response to the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife

HQ

As tributes poured in following the shocking deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, one voice stood out for very different reasons.

President Donald Trump responded first with condolences, then with mockery, suggesting that Reiner's death was somehow connected to what he called the director's "raging obsession" with him. The statement, posted on social media while the investigation into the apparent homicide was still unfolding, immediately sparked backlash across political and cultural lines.

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood," Trump wrote, before launching into a lengthy attack on Reiner, blaming what he called "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME" and accusing the filmmaker of being consumed by hatred toward him. He concluded by saying, "May Rob and Michele rest in peace."

The remarks stood in stark contrast to the reactions from Hollywood figures, Democratic leaders, and even some Republicans, many of whom expressed condolences while distancing themselves from Trump's tone.

Trump and Reiner // Shutterstock

What Reiner said about Donald Trump

Rob Reiner had never hidden his opposition to Donald Trump. Over the years, the director and actor became one of Trump's most vocal critics in Hollywood, repeatedly warning that Trump posed a threat to democratic norms.

After the 2016 election, Reiner backed efforts to investigate Russian interference in United States elections and openly questioned Trump's fitness for office. In interviews, he described Trump as "mentally unfit" and accused him of authoritarian instincts.

"You have one candidate, Trump, who actually tells you he's going to govern like an authoritarian," Reiner said during a 2023 television interview. "Do we want fascism or do we want democracy?"

In later interviews, Reiner warned that Trump wanted to undermine the Constitution and punish political enemies, rhetoric that made him a regular target of conservative commentators and Trump himself. Still, Reiner consistently framed his criticism as political, not personal, and urged civic engagement rather than violence or retaliation.

What Reiner said about Charlie Kirk

The sharpest contrast to Trump's comments came from Reiner's own response to political violence earlier this year.

After the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Reiner publicly condemned the attack, calling it "absolute horror" and saying violence should never be tolerated, regardless of ideology.

"I don't care what your political beliefs are," Reiner said at the time. "That's not acceptable. That's not a solution to solving problems."

He also praised Kirk's widow for choosing forgiveness, calling her words "beautiful" and admirable. That response has resurfaced in the wake of Trump's remarks, with critics pointing out the irony: Reiner refused to celebrate or mock the death of a political opponent, while Trump chose to attack Reiner in death.