Trump's cabinet moves to fill the void as Musk scales back

The latest news on the United States . As Elon Musk reduces his hands-on role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency, Trump's cabinet members are poised to reassert themselves, aiming to reclaim authority over spending and staffing decisions.

Once the face of sweeping budget cuts and federal downsizing, Musk now shifts focus back to his struggling business empire, leaving DOGE's future more firmly in the hands of traditional agency heads. You can read more about Musk's decision to leave DOGE here.

We now know that insiders suggest a quieter, more methodical wave of reforms is coming, one less dominated by Silicon Valley flair and more by bureaucratic recalibration and inter-agency power plays. You can read more details about this new wave of reforms here.