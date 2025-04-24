English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Trump's cabinet moves to fill the void as Musk scales back

With Elon Musk stepping away from daily operations at the DOGE, Trump's inner circle prepares to tighten its grip.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. As Elon Musk reduces his hands-on role in the controversial Department of Government Efficiency, Trump's cabinet members are poised to reassert themselves, aiming to reclaim authority over spending and staffing decisions.

Once the face of sweeping budget cuts and federal downsizing, Musk now shifts focus back to his struggling business empire, leaving DOGE's future more firmly in the hands of traditional agency heads. You can read more about Musk's decision to leave DOGE here.

We now know that insiders suggest a quieter, more methodical wave of reforms is coming, one less dominated by Silicon Valley flair and more by bureaucratic recalibration and inter-agency power plays. You can read more details about this new wave of reforms here.

Trump's cabinet moves to fill the void as Musk scales back
WASHINGTON - March 9, 2025: Elon Musk arrives at the White House South Lawn on Marine One and reveals his "DOGE" shirt and Tesla belt buckle // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content