Trump's birthday bash to feature 25 M1 Abrams tanks in Washington parade

The latest news on the United States . United States officials have just revealed plans for a large-scale parade in Washington to mark both United States President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and the United States Army's 250th anniversary.

The event will include 25 M1 Abrams tanks and over 6,500 troops, with costs estimated between $25 million and $45 million, excluding city expenses. The parade reflects Trump's past interest in military displays, despite criticism over its scale and expense.