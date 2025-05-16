English
Trump's birthday bash to feature 25 M1 Abrams tanks in Washington parade

Military celebration combined with president's 79th birthday expected to cost up to $45 million.

The latest news on the United States. United States officials have just revealed plans for a large-scale parade in Washington to mark both United States President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and the United States Army's 250th anniversary.

The event will include 25 M1 Abrams tanks and over 6,500 troops, with costs estimated between $25 million and $45 million, excluding city expenses. The parade reflects Trump's past interest in military displays, despite criticism over its scale and expense.

The photo shows an American M1 Abrams tank, which has been provided to the Ukrainian military to bolster their armored capabilities in the ongoing conflict, and is a formidable force on the battlefield // Shutterstock

