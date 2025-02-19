Trump's approval rating takes a dip amid economic concerns

HQ

President Donald Trump's approval rating has experienced a minor decline as concerns over the direction of the United States economy continue to rise. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that only 44% of Americans now approve of Trump's leadership.

While Trump still maintains support for his immigration policies, his handling of the economy has seen a noticeable drop, with 53% of Americans now believing the economy is headed in the wrong direction. Public approval for Trump's economic stewardship fell from 43% to 39%, and his performance on inflation has earned a mere 32% approval.

The poll also highlights a mixed response to his proposed tariffs, with many opposing new taxes on imports from foreign nations. With the economy on the minds of many Americans, Trump's ability to regain his footing may depend on how his economic policies (along with his handling of international conflicts) evolve in the coming months.