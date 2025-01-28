English
Trump's 100-day Ukraine peace plan leaked

Details of Donald Trump's alleged peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war in 100 days have been leaked, but Ukraine's president denies its legitimacy.

A Ukrainian news outlet recently leaked a document outlining Donald Trump's plan to bring peace to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 100 days. The plan reportedly includes phone calls with Putin, peace talks with both leaders, and a ceasefire by Easter. The proposed agreement suggests Ukraine remain neutral, reject NATO membership, and agree to EU membership by 2030. However, President Zelensky's office has dismissed the plan, labeling it a fabrication, while the authenticity of the leak remains unverified. Trump's ambitions could either spark new negotiations or complicate current efforts. As peace talks loom, could Trump's vision help end the war, or is it just another false hope?

Shutterstock
