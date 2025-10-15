Trump won't support Argentina if Milei doesn't win

HQ

We just got the news. United States President Donald Trump has suggested that continued American aid to Argentina depends on Javier Milei's success in the upcoming midterms. During a meeting at the White House, Trump praised the Argentine leader's reforms but warned that support could fade if his party falters. "The election is coming up very soon... I think the victory is very important," Trump said at a meeting with the Argentine president at the White House on Tuesday. "If he wins, we're staying with him. And if he doesn't win, we're gone." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!