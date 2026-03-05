Trump will meet defence executives on Friday to boost US weapons production

HQ

Trump is set to meet leaders from major defence companies on Friday in an effort to accelerate weapons production and replenish American stockpiles used in the war against Iran. According to Defense News, executives from firms including Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies are expected to attend.

The meeting follows an executive order signed earlier this year pushing defence contractors to expand manufacturing capacity. Companies that fail to meet production targets could be required to submit recovery plans or risk losing government backing.

The talks come as the US continues its military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury, during which thousands of missiles and munitions have been used in strikes across Iran. Officials say the United States still has sufficient precision weapons for ongoing operations, despite the rapid pace of the conflict...