Trump welcomed to UK with royal ceremony

Trump has begun his second state visit to Britain, a rare honor marked by a lavish royal welcome at Windsor Castle. King Charles and the royal family are hosting the United States president with military displays and a banquet, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks to turn the occasion into deeper economic ties and fresh trade talks. Alongside ceremony, both governments have already announced a technology pact spanning artificial intelligence and nuclear energy. For the monarchy, the spectacle offers global visibility, while for London, the challenge lies in securing deals without diplomatic missteps. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!