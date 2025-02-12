Trump weighs exemption for Australia on steel and aluminium tariffs

HQ

United States President Donald Trump is open to exempting Australia from his newly reinstated steel and aluminium tariffs, citing the country's trade surplus with the United States.

Following a phone call with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump acknowledged that Australia is one of the few nations with which the United States maintains a trade surplus, largely due to aircraft purchases.

His administration had recently revoked tariff exemptions, triggering concerns over potential trade conflicts. While Albanese remains optimistic about securing a deal, Australia's Aluminium Council is still assessing the potential fallout. For now, it remains to be seen how the negotiations will unfold.