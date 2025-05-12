English
Trump weighs accepting Qatari 747 as future Air Force One

The Qatari jet could replace Air Force One and later go to Trump's library.

The latest news on the United States. The US administration is weighing the acceptance of a Qatari-owned Boeing 747-8, valued at roughly $400 million, to serve as a temporary Air Force One before being transferred to Donald Trump's presidential library.

The move has sparked criticism from lawmakers and watchdog groups, who question the legality and ethics of receiving such a costly gift from a foreign government. For now, it remains to be seen how the administration will proceed with the potential transfer.

Qatar Cargo Boeing 747-8 being loaded with formula 1 container at Viracopos Airport Sao Paulo Brazil 2021 // Shutterstock

