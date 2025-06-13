Trump was briefed by Netanyahu ahead of Israeli strikes on Iran

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Iran. On Friday, United States President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal (here) that the United States was aware of Israel's recent military action against Iran, downplaying the idea of receiving any formal warning.
"Heads-up? It wasn't a heads-up. It was, we know what's going on." Instead, he suggested the administration was fully informed throughout the process. Trump also described the strike as highly effective and noted recent conversations with Israeli leadership.