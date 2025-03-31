Trump warns Zelensky over minerals deal backtrack

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In a statement aboard Air Force One on Sunday, United States President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is attempting to back out of the critical minerals deal with the United States.

Trump also warned of severe consequences should Ukraine choose to abandon the agreement, emphasizing that it would create "big, big problems." The deal, which involves rare earth minerals, has been central to the ongoing discussions.

Trump further remarked that while Zelensky desires Ukraine's NATO membership, such a prospect remains unlikely. For now, it remains to be seen whether the minerals deal will proceed as planned or unravel amidst these growing pressures.