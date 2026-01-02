Trump warns US will intervene if Iran kills protesters: "We are locked and loaded and ready to go"

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, declaring that Washington is "locked and loaded" to intervene if Iranian authorities harm peaceful protesters. The alert comes amid a week of widespread demonstrations across Iran, fueled by worsening economic conditions and a sharp drop in the value of the rial.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue." He did not provide further details about what actions the United States might take.

Iranian authorities swiftly responded. Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that any United States interference would destabilize the region and harm American interests. "Trump should know that US interference in this internal matter would mean destabilising the entire region and destroying America's interests," Larijani said.

The unrest began in Tehran among shopkeepers angered by the falling currency, quickly spreading to students and other cities, with chants against Iran's clerical leadership. Many protesters are calling for the end of Khamenei's rule, while some advocate for a return to monarchy. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he would listen to the "legitimate demands" of citizens, but the country's Prosecutor-General warned that any attempt to create instability would be met with a "decisive response."