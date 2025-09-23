Trump warns Russia and backs Israel in UN address

HQ

Many have being waiting to see what Trump would say at this UN address. Now, in a fiery appearance before the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said many things. First of all, he warned Moscow of sweeping economic action if it does not move toward ending the conflict in Ukraine, while urging European partners to adopt the same measures. At the same time, he dismissed calls for Palestinian statehood, aligning firmly with Israel, and demanded an immediate deal in Gaza tied to the release of hostages. Trump also criticized global migration policies, describing them as a threat to stability, and rejected international climate efforts, which he called a misguided priority. His remarks marked a return to the confrontational tone of his first presidency, signaling a sharper break with the multilateral agenda many world leaders had hoped to see. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!