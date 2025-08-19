Trump warns Putin may resist Ukraine peace deal

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukrain e. United States President Donald Trump has suggested that Vladimir Putin might not be willing to pursue a peace agreement on Ukraine, warning that such reluctance could place the Russian leader in a difficult position.

"We're going to find out about President Putin in the next couple of weeks... It's possible that he doesn't want to make a deal," said Trump, who has earlier warned of additional sanctions on Russia and countries purchasing its oil if Putin fails to pursue peace.



Following a summit in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, United States President Donald Trump said he expected clarity on Moscow's intentions in the coming weeks, while again ruling out American troops on Ukrainian soil.

Zelensky hailed the talks as a step forward, but analysts noted that security guarantees remain vague and fighting on the ground shows no sign of easing. With European leaders rallying behind Kyiv and Russia escalating its strikes, the path to peace remains uncertain.