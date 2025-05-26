Trump warns Putin is escalating, mulls further sanctions

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Sunday, United States President Donald Trump reacted sharply to Russia's most intense aerial offensive in Ukraine, describing Vladimir Putin's recent actions as irrational and increasingly aggressive.

He suggested the Kremlin might now seek to control all of Ukraine and said the US is evaluating new sanctions in response. At the same time, Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of worsening tensions with his rhetoric.