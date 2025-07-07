Trump warns of additional 10% tariffs on BRICS as leaders convene in Brazil

HQ

The latest news on the United States . President Donald Trump has threatened to impose higher tariffs on nations that support the BRICS bloc, calling their positions "anti-American" in a Truth Social post, after they kicked off a major summit in Brazil on Sunday.

United States President Donald Trump on Truth Social: "Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The statement coincides with the opening of the BRICS summit, where leaders emphasized reforming global institutions and resisting unilateralism. Lula da Silva likened BRICS to the Cold War's Non-Aligned Movement, while members condemned rising protectionism.