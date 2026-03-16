Trump warns NATO of "very bad future" if allies don't aid in Strait of Hormuz

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US President Donald Trump has cautioned that NATO faces a "very bad" future if member countries fail to assist the United States in securing the Strait of Hormuz, the vital maritime chokepoint for global oil shipments, according to an interview published by the Financial Times on Sunday. Trump stressed that nations benefiting from the waterway have a responsibility to help ensure its safety amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Trump also indicated that his upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month could be delayed, depending on Beijing's willingness to cooperate on the Strait issue. "I think China should help too because China gets 90% of its oil from the Straits," he told the FT, noting he would prefer clarity on China's stance before traveling. "It's only appropriate that people who are the beneficiaries of the Strait will help to make sure that nothing bad happens there."

The remarks come as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng concluded the first of two days of trade talks in Paris, aimed at smoothing tensions and preparing for the Trump-Xi meeting in Beijing.