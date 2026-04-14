Trump warns Iranian vessels approaching US blockade "will be immediately eliminated"

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US President Donald Trump has warned that any Iranian "fast-attack" vessels approaching the newly imposed US maritime blockade will be "immediately eliminated," signaling a further escalation in tensions.

The warning comes as Washington enforces restrictions on ships entering and leaving Iran, part of a broader effort to pressure Tehran following stalled negotiations. Trump said the US would not allow Iran to "extort the world," referring to its control over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the remaining Iranian naval capabilities (particularly smaller, fast-attack craft) would be targeted if they came near US forces. He described potential strikes as "quick and brutal," drawing comparisons to previous US maritime operations against suspected criminal vessels.

Iran, despite suffering heavy losses to its conventional navy, retains asymmetric capabilities through its Revolutionary Guard forces, including small attack boats, mines and other tactics designed to disrupt shipping in the region.

The warning follows failed talks between US and Iranian officials in Islamabad, leaving the fragile ceasefire in doubt. Washington has reiterated that it will not accept any agreement allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons.