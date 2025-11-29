Trump warns airlines to "stay away from Venezuela"

HQ

United States President Donald Trump urged airlines on Saturday to avoid Venezuelan airspace, declaring it "closed in its entirety" in a social media post that immediately fuelled speculation of imminent United States strikes.

The warning came two days after Trump suggested he was prepared to launch operations on Venezuelan soil to target drug traffickers. While the United States has no authority to shut down another nation's airspace, the message is likely to unsettle airlines, raise uncertainty for travellers and escalate pressure on Nicolás Maduro, whom Washington labels a "narco-terrorist."

Posting from Mar-a-Lago, Trump told "airlines, pilots, drug dealers and human traffickers" to steer clear of skies above and around Venezuela. Despite the declaration, United States authorities have not issued any flight ban, and commercial traffic continued on Saturday morning.

Nicolás Maduro // Shutterstock

The FAA's most recent advisory, issued earlier this month, urged carriers to "exercise caution" due to rising tensions and military activity in the region.

Trump's comments arrive as the United States masses its largest military presence in the southern Caribbean in decades under "Operation Southern Spear," a campaign targeting alleged narcotics-smuggling vessels. The deployment includes the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group, following months of lethal operations at sea.

On Thursday, Trump signalled a new phase in the campaign, saying United States forces would begin acting "on land very soon," in remarks interpreted as a potential prelude to strikes inside Venezuela.

Maduro, who has faced growing pressure since a disputed election last year, accuses Washington of plotting to remove him from power. United States officials claim he leads the Cartel de los Soles and have raised the bounty on him to $50 million.

Even so, Trump has hinted at possible diplomacy, with reports suggesting the two leaders recently discussed arranging a meeting. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, so stay tuned for further updates.