Trump warned of "revolution" in the US if Iran war continues

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US President Donald Trump may not be keen to end the war in Iran, but it's believed that he could be facing a "revolution" if he continues the conflict. At least, that's according to former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said that if American boots hit the ground, Trump is likely to face some major pushback.

This isn't exactly surprising, and yet according to Sky News it doesn't seem like Trump believes he should be the one backing down at all. He said that the Iranians "better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them," in a recent post on Truth Social. It's believed that Trump also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend.

We've reached 80 days since the start of the Iran War, and while there have been efforts to bring the conflict to an end, it seems that neither party is willing to budge on its terms. A ceasefire was announced in April, but consistent threats from the US side have made it clear that it is a tentative ceasefire at best.

As the president who ran his campaign on there being no more wars proves he quite likes wars, actually, it seems that his political support could soon fade if he escalates the Iran conflict further.