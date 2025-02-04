Trump wants Ukraine's rare earths in exchange for aid

HQ

In the midst of escalating trade tensions, Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine should provide the United States with rare earths in exchange for military aid, emphasizing the strategic importance of these materials.

On February 3, the president of the United States expressed frustration that the European Union is not matching the United States' contributions to Ukraine's defense, arguing that European nations should at least equal, if not exceed, American support. Additionally, Trump hinted at imposing new tariffs on the European Union, escalating trade tensions, while suggesting that the United Kingdom might be exempt.

With China currently dominating global rare earth production, securing alternative sources has become a critical priority for the United States. Will Ukraine and the European Union respond to Trump's demands? How might this impact international alliances?