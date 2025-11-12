Trump wants to ban "overweight foreigners" from entering the United States

HQ

A leaked State Department directive reportedly backed by Trump's administration (via Daily Mail) advises officials to deny immigrant visas to overweight applicants, labeling obesity as a potential "financial burden".

The document includes obesity alongside conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mental-health disorders. Officers are instructed to determine whether an applicant can afford lifetime medical care without relying on government assistance.

Part of wider immigration crackdown

Trump's spokesperson confirmed the guidance, saying it reflects the administration's goal of ensuring immigration policies "put American taxpayers first." The rule reportedly applies only to immigrant visa requests, not temporary travel or work permits.

This comes amid a broader push to tighten US immigration standards. Trump recently introduced a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B work visas and announced a new "gold card" program to fast-track applicants making large financial contributions.