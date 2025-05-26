English
Trump wants tanks and ships, not T-shirts and shocks

President emphasizes manufacturing military and tech equipment over apparel.

The latest news on the United States. On Sunday, United States President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on trade policy, stating that the United States should prioritize manufacturing tanks, ships, and technology rather than T-shirts and shocks.

"I'm not looking to make T-shirts, to be honest. I'm not looking to make socks. We can do that very well in other locations. We are looking to do chips and computers and lots of other things, and tanks and ships," Trump said.

Donald Trump // Shutterstock

