Trump wants Greenland, Mette Frederiksen warns: "He should be taken seriously"

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, has warned that Donald Trump's repeated remarks about taking control of Greenland should not be dismissed as rhetoric, saying she believes the United States president is serious about his intentions toward the Arctic territory.

Speaking on Monday to Danish public broadcaster DR, Frederiksen said both Denmark and Greenland have made their positions unmistakably clear.

"Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland," she tells DR, adding that Greenland has "repeatedly stated" it does not wish to become part of the United States.

Frederiksen stressed that any move against Greenland would cross a dangerous line, given that Denmark is a NATO member and Greenland is part of the Danish kingdom. "If the United States attacks another NATO country, everything stops," she warned.

Trump's renewed interest in Greenland comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following the United States operation in Venezuela, raising concerns in Europe that Washington may be willing to push long-standing boundaries.

