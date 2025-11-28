Trump vows to "permanently pause" migration from "third world countries" after DC shooting

HQ

Trump has said that his administration will "permanently pause" migration from what he called "third world countries," announcing a sweeping shift in United States immigration policy after a National Guard member died in the shooting near the White House. The shooter, an Afghan national, entered the United States in 2021 under a resettlement programme launched after the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump said the freeze would cover cases approved under the Biden administration and pledged to end federal benefits for all non-citizens. He also said he plans to "denaturalize" migrants deemed to undermine domestic stability and deport those considered a public charge or security risk.

The White House and United States immigration authorities did not comment on the announcement. Earlier in the day, Homeland Security officials said Trump had ordered a review of asylum cases approved under Biden and green cards issued to citizens of 19 countries.

Officials confirmed that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, entered the country legally in 2021 and was granted asylum this year. The case has already prompted the administration to halt the processing of immigration requests from Afghan nationals.

Trump said his broader strategy will focus on reducing what he described as "illegal and disruptive populations," adding that "reverse migration" will be part of the plan. His administration has already increased deportation operations in major cities, with recent ICE data showing that more than two-thirds of detainees had no criminal convictions.