Trump vows to impose naval blockade on Strait of Hormuz for all ships going to and from Iran on Monday

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The administration of Donald Trump has announced a major escalation in the conflict with Iran, with the US military set to begin a naval blockade targeting all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the blockade will take effect on April 13 and will apply to vessels of all nations entering or leaving Iranian coastal areas, including ports in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. However, ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations will still be allowed to pass.

The move follows a breakdown in talks between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad, which failed to produce an agreement to extend or solidify the fragile two-week ceasefire. Trump has also warned that vessels paying any tolls to Iran could face consequences, while US forces prepare to clear mines reportedly deployed in the strait.

Iran has responded with strong warnings, with officials stating that any approaching military vessels could be treated as a violation of the ceasefire and met with force. Meanwhile, Iranian leaders insist they remain open to negotiations, but only under what they describe as fair and lawful conditions.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, handling roughly 20% of the world's oil shipments. Any disruption risks further economic shock, as markets have already been rattled by weeks of conflict.